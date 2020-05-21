COVID-19 testing: Information and locations
What you need to know
CVS Health is uniquely positioned to play a vital role in supporting local communities and the overall health care system in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. Our ability to coordinate the availability of COVID-19 testing bolsters states’ efforts to manage the spread of the virus.
In March, CVS Health opened a pilot drive-through COVID-19 test sites in a parking lot at a CVS Pharmacy store in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. This pilot provided the company with a number of key learnings, which helped inform the company’s ability to improve on and maximize drive-through testing for consumers.
In April, CVS Health joined forces with state governments in Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan and Rhode Island to help increase access to rapid COVID-19 testing. Each site operates seven days a week and is administering an average of 1,000 tests per day.
Now, CVS Health is expanding access to COVID-19 testing and expects to establish testing sites at up to 1,000 CVS Pharmacy locations across the country by the end of May.
Self-swab COVID-19 testing at CVS Pharmacy locations
How many COVID-19 testing locations will you be opening up? Where and by when?
CVS Health expects to establish up to 1,000 locations across the country offering COVID-19 testing by the end of May, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.
As of Friday, May 22, we will have a total of nearly 350 available test sites in 14 states: Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas.
We will be opening hundreds of additional test sites across the country and expanding into additional states by the end of the month.
Where are the stores located in these states?
For more information on test site locations in a specific state, please visit CVS.com.
Why are you expanding further?
Our pharmacies and MinuteClinics are uniquely positioned to help address the pandemic and protect people’s health. Building on the company’s comprehensive efforts to help slow the spread of the virus, we can bring safe and effective testing options closer to home and help increase access to testing options for even more individuals. This allows us to continue to help slow the spread of the virus.
Will COVID-19 testing be available at all CVS Pharmacy locations? How are you selecting the CVS Pharmacy locations?
Testing will not be available at all CVS Pharmacy locations. Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.
CVS Health expects to establish up to 1,000 locations across the country offering COVID-19 testing by the end of May, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity. Through this effort we are hoping to provide additional access in areas of the country that need additional testing and are selecting CVS Pharmacy locations with this criteria in mind.
How many tests will you be able to do per day at each site?
Each site should have the capacity to conduct approximately 50 tests per day.
How much will it cost to get a test? Will the test be covered by insurance?
We will be accepting insurance at the drive-thru test sites. However, under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act approved by Congress, patients should not have any out of pocket costs with their insurance. Uninsured patients will be covered under a program funded by the Department of Health and Human Services.
Do people still need to make an appointment online to get a test?
Yes, patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. Patients will need to pre-register, provide their insurance information as appropriate and verify their eligibility for testing. Once they have registered, the patient will be provided with an appointment window for that same day or up to two days out.
When can people begin making appointments for a test?
Registration and the ability to make an appointment at the nearly 300 newly opened test sites will be available early in the morning on Friday, May 22. People can visit CVS.com to register and be provided with an appointment window for that same day or up to two days out.
What criteria are you using to determine who can get a test?
COVID-19 testing will be available to eligible individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to age guidelines. A physician’s referral is not required.
Will you make testing available for health care workers and first responders?
Yes, first responders and health care workers will be able to sign up if their local or state health departments have prioritized these groups for testing, if they have a physician’s referral, or if they are symptomatic.
What is the process when people arrive at the store for testing?
Patients will be required to stay in their cars. When patients arrive at the store there will be clear signage to direct them towards the pharmacy drive-thru window.
Once the patient arrives at the drive-thru window, a CVS Pharmacy team member will verify their appointment and identity and provide them with a test kit and instructions on how to properly perform a self-swab. The patient will also receive a packet of information on next steps to follow when the test results are available to them in a few days. The CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Once the patient has completed the self-swab, the patient will deposit the sample in a specifically designated and secure container outside the store.
The testing process overall is supervised and managed by a local MinuteClinic provider.
Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and test results will be available in approximately three days.
Will the tests be offered inside CVS Pharmacy stores, MinuteClinics or HealthHUB locations?
No. Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.
Is walk-up testing allowed?
For the safety of our patients and health care providers on site, walk-up testing is not allowed. Patients will be required to pre-register on-line and have an appointment. In addition, patients will need to stay in their cars and utilize the pharmacy drive-thru window for COVID-19 testing.
Will people have to swab themselves?
Yes, people will conduct a self-swab to collect the sample for the lab test. This sample collection method is allowed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to support increased access to testing, keep health care providers safe and enable for the conservation of scarce PPE supplies.
CVS Pharmacy team members located inside the store at the Drive-thru window will provide patients with information on how to appropriately perform a self-swab and will observe the process to ensure it is done properly.
If patients are unable to self-swab to collect a specimen, they should contact their Primary Care Provider or local department of health to identify other test sites.
Who will be providing people with instructions/information on how to appropriately perform a self-swab?
CVS Pharmacy team members located inside the store at the pharmacy drive-thru window will provide patients with information on how to appropriately perform a self-swab and will observe the process to ensure it is done properly.
The testing process overall is supervised and managed by a local MinuteClinic provider.
What are you doing to ensure the safety of the people taking the tests?
The process is designed to minimize contact with the individual taking the test and each CVS Pharmacy team member involved will be using appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), which will be refreshed in accordance to the guidelines established by the CDC.
Will people get their test results on-site?
No. Unlike the large-scale test sites that CVS Health is currently running in Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan and Rhode Island, where the test results are delivered on site, these specimen samples will be sent to an independent, third-party lab and the results will be available in approximately three days.
How long will people need to wait for their test results?
The test results will be available in approximately three days.
Will you be using the Rapid Results Test at these new test sites?
Test sites at a CVS Pharmacy location will not be using the rapid results test that we are using at our large-scale rapid testing sites in five states. At these new sites, the samples will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and test results will be available in approximately three days.
Large-scale rapid testing locations
Rapid testing sites in Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan and Rhode Island
Where are CVS Health’s rapid testing locations?
There are five rapid-test sites: one each in Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan and Rhode Island. These sites were identified by local government officials as being easily accessible and able to accommodate the flow of traffic and the space required for testing.
Rapid COVID-19 testing locations:
In Connecticut at the former Gateway Community College campus at Long Wharf, 60 Sargent Drive, New Haven, CT 06511
In Georgia, at Georgia Tech, 352 Peachtree Place, Atlanta, GA 30332
In Massachusetts, at Showcase Cinemas, 32 Reiss Avenue, Lowell, MA 01851
In Michigan, at the Henry Ford Centennial Library parking lot at 16301 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn, MI 48126
In Rhode Island, at Twin River Casino, 100 Twin River Road, Lincoln, RI 02865
Drive-through testing, by appointment, will be open seven-days a week.
How does the process work?
Rapid COVID-19 testing is available to eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in addition to state residency and age guidelines. A doctor’s referral is not required. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule a same-day time slot to be tested.
At the testing site, the patient conducts a self-administered nasal swab while they remain in their vehicle. The patient is then directed to a waiting area in their vehicle, to await the test results.
Positive results are delivered in as little as five minutes and negative results in as little as 13 minutes. Once the test result is available, a health care professional locates the patient in their vehicle and provides their test results along with a treatment plan and direction on appropriate actions to take related to quarantine and exposure tracing.
How long does it take to administer the test and get results?
The process takes approximately 30 minutes from the collection of the swab to the delivery of the results.
What are you doing to ensure the safety of the people taking the tests?
MinuteClinic providers are overseeing the on-site testing process on site. Each health care provider is using appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), which is refreshed in accordance to guidelines established by the CDC.
In addition, all individuals with testing appointments are required to stay in their vehicle while at the test site and throughout the duration of the testing process.
Is walk-up testing available for those without cars?
No, for the safety of patients and health care providers on site, we are limiting rapid testing to drive-through patients only.
Can anyone drive up and get a test?
No, patients must pre-register and verify their eligibility for testing. Once they have done so, the patient will be provided with an appointment window online.
To learn more and register for a test, please visit CVS.com.
